OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Six years after an elderly woman was found dead in her home, a jury has convicted a man for her murder.

82-year-old Ikuko George was known to have a strict schedule and routine, so her cab driver became worried when she didn’t come outside to go to her doctor’s appointment.

On March 7, 2016, the cab driver called the police to check on her. When officers arrived at her home in the 3100 block of S.E. 54th St., they soon made a gruesome discovery.

“When officers went to the residence, they found her inside. She was deceased,” said MSgt. Gary Knight, with the Oklahoma City Police Department. “She had trauma to her body consistent with being a victim of a homicide.”

For years, police investigated the crime and evidence eventually led them to Antione Thomas.

At the time of George’s murder, Thomas was only 13-years-old.

After realizing Thomas was a suspect in their case, detectives say they didn’t have to look far to find him.

He was already in jail for the murder of another elderly woman.

In May of 2020, Oklahoma City firefighters were called to a house fire near S.E. 44th and Sunnylane.

While putting out the flames, fire crews discovered the body of 78-year-old Sara Cleveland.

Days later, investigators determined that Cleveland had been murdered before the fire was set to her home.

“That’s kind of hard to wrap your head around,” Robert Ard told KFOR. “It just makes me sad somebody could have done that.”

Friends said Cleveland was loving, kind, and quiet, so they couldn’t imagine why someone would kill her.

Thomas was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of first-degree arson for the crimes.

Last month, the case against Thomas for the murder of Ikuko George went to trial.

The trial lasted five days before the jury found Thomas guilty of first-degree murder in the case. They recommended a sentence of life imprisonment with the possibility of parole.

Thomas’ trial for the murder of Sara Cleveland is set to begin in October.