19-year-old facing charges after taking police on high-speed car chase through Norman

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A 19-year-old male is now facing multiple charges after leading police on a high-speed car chase from Oklahoma City to Norman and back again.

Authorities say Jose Angel Bates took off in a stolen red and black Jeep off of S.E. 13th and High Avenue Saturday afternoon after an officer approached the vehicle.

During that chase, police followed him both by car and by air.

Police say Bates initially headed south toward Norman, but then after arriving, he looped back north and headed back to Oklahoma City.

He ultimately drove back to the same spot he left from, just two streets south of where he started on S.E. 11th Street. He then abandoned the car and took off on foot. Authorities caught up with him and took him into custody.

Police say the suspect hit multiple vehicles both in Oklahoma City and in Norman. Although they sustained damage, there were no injuries.

Bates now faces multiple charges, including unauthorized use of a vehicle, endangering others while eluding a police officer and possession of controlled substance.

According to the state’s court network, a Jose Angel Bates in Oklahoma County was arrested for unauthorized use of a vehicle in 2018 and possession of stolen vehicle in October of this year.

Bates was booked in the Oklahoma County Jail on Saturday evening.