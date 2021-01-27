19-year-old Oklahoma man shot, killed in Hugo

HUGO, Okla. (KFOR) – Agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation are looking into the death of a 19-year-old Oklahoma man.

Around 7:20 p.m. on Jan. 25, the Hugo Police Department received reports of a shooting in the 200 block of Rosewood.

When officers arrived, they realized 19-year-old Noah Shoemake had been shot.

Shoemake was rushed to Choctaw County Memorial Hospital, but he died from his injuries.

The case is now being investigated as a homicide.

If you have any information on the case, call the OSBI at (800) 522-8017.