EL RENO, Okla. (KFOR) – A jury found a man, accused of killing a mother on a front porch in front of her family, guilty. He was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole.

On March 10th 2021, El Reno police said they found Angela Thompson dead on her front porch surrounded by family. Officers said the 45-year-old had been shot in the back of the head.

Prosecutors said 23-year-old Jason Richey snuck around the side of the home, his behind some trash in the front yard, and fired into the crowd of people on the front porch near Hadden and Sunset.

A family member, who was not supposed to have a gun, fired back at Richey, hitting him in the rear. The family member was also hit in the legs and foot.

The family told News 4 this gun fight stemmed from another argument from a few days before, between Thompson’s son and Richey. Prosecutors said texts shown in court showed Richey intended to hurt a family member.

The defense claimed El Reno Police jumped to conclusions, making an agreement with that relative, and pointing the finger at Richey before forensics and DNA evidence came back.

Prosecutors said that data only bolstered their theory when the evidence came back. Prosecutors also said this was an uncomplicated case, leading the detective to solve it in 20 minutes, which the jury saw on body cam footage.

While News 4 was not in the courtroom Monday, Thompson’s family said Richey’s father antagonized the family.

“When my little nephew, her son, got up to testify, he called him a little chicken, which created a chaos in the court,” said Bruce Copeland, Thompson’s brother.

Then Tuesday, Copeland said things got worse.

“Every time [prosecutors] would show her picture with the bullet wounds and blood all on the floor, he would come out in the hallway laughing and joking like it was funny,” said Copeland.

The judge banned the father from the courthouse until after the trial concluded.