OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — The Oklahoma State Department of Health has identified its first probable case of monkeypox and is working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to confirm the infection in a central Oklahoma resident with recent international travel to a country with confirmed cases.

OSDH said the individual is currently in isolation and they are working to do contract tracing to see if that person may have exposed.

“As soon as we learned about the monkeypox outbreak in Europe our response team began working to coordinate areas within the agency to respond if a case was identified in Oklahoma,” said Jan Fox, Deputy Commissioner of Health Preparedness. “We are currently working through the case investigation and contact tracing. However, we do want to stress to Oklahomans that the general public is not at risk.”

Health officials say the virus is not easily transmissible, monkeypox can be transmitted to humans through direct, physical contact with an infected person or animal.

Transmission can also occur between humans through respiratory droplets or through direct contact with bodily fluids and lesions.

Monkeypox symptoms can include fever, rash, swollen lymph nodes, as well as firm, lesions.

OSDH is advising clinicians to have a heightened awareness if a suspicious rash, consistent with monkeypox, shows up on someone who has traveled to countries with recently confirmed cases of the virus, reported having contact with a person or people who have similar appearing rash or have received a positive test result for monkeypox.

More information about monkeypox is available here.