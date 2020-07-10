$2.1B in unemployment benefits paid since March, OESC says

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Since March, the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission (OESC) has paid out over $2.1 billion in unemployment benefits.

Over the last week, OESC has held several events to help Oklahomans with their claims at the Reed Event Center in Midwest City.

During those events, July 1-2 and July 6-9, OESC helped more than 3,000 Oklahomans to receive their unemployment benefits.

OESC has added events in Midwest City on Monday, July 13, and Tuesday, July 14, as well as events at Expo Square in Tulsa on July 15-16, to account for the high volume of claimants who require in-person help.

“We’ve made significant progress to help Oklahomans receive their unemployment benefits over the past several days at our events in Midwest City. Our team has been working tirelessly and has ensured we meet our anticipated goal of serving 500 Oklahomans every single day we have had our in-person events over the past week,” said OESC Interim Executive Director Shelley Zumwalt.

“There is still significant work for us to do in order to help Oklahomans get the help they need, but these events have given us an opportunity to address the unusually high volume of claims safely and efficiently, with resources like translators for those who need them. We’re hoping to continue the success of the Midwest City events with our additional dates on Monday and Tuesday next week and our upcoming dates in Tulsa.”

