OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man who was found in a ravine behind an Oklahoma City hotel died from his injuries, and two suspects are in custody, accused of killing him.

Christopher Canada, 46, and Jamie Jack, 46, were both arrested in connection with the death of 39-year-old Marcus Moorer, according to Oklahoma City Police Department officials.

Canada is suspected of first-degree murder and assault and battery with a deadly weapon. Jack is suspected of second-degree murder, possession of controlled substance, carrying or possessing a firearm after a felony conviction and assault and battery with a deadly weapon, according to Oklahoma County Detention Center records.

Christopher Canada and Jamie Jack

Police were called to the Plaza Inn Hotel, 3200 S. Prospect Ave., on Friday, April 2.

A person told officers that someone was assaulted and left in a ravine behind the hotel, OKCPD officials said.

Officers used a drone to locate the victim, Moorer, and then gave him aid. Moorer was transported to a hospital.

Moorer died on Tuesday, April 12 from injuries he suffered in the assault.

The investigation into the homicide is ongoing. Anyone who has information should contact OKCPD’s Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.