2 additional victims die from injuries sustained in Oklahoma crash

STEPHENS COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities say two more people have died from injuries they sustained in a crash last month.

Around 7:40 p.m. on June 17, troopers were called to a crash along U.S. 81, south of Duncan in Stephens County.

Investigators say a 2006 Mini Cooper, driven by 20-year-old Kennedy Caldwell, and a 2002 Toyota Camry, driven by 74-year-old Jerry Pardue, were heading northbound.

Officials say Caldwell attempted to pass Pardue, but ended up hitting a 2005 Chevy Silverado, driven by 50-year-old John Salazar.

At that point, Pardue’s vehicle hit Caldwell’s vehicle.

At the time of the crash, Caldwell and her passenger, 19-year-old Connor Slocum, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say Salazar passed away from his injuries on June 22, and Pardue died from his injuries on June 24.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.