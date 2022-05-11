OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Two people were taken into custody after leading police on a chase and then crashing into an apartment.

It all started on Wednesday morning in southwest Oklahoma City when police were investigating a reported robbery.

Officers spotted a vehicle that was possibly involved in the crime and started following it.

When the driver noticed they were being followed, they took off and led officers on a chase.

The chase ended when the suspects crashed into an apartment complex near S.W. 59th and May Ave.

Authorities say two people were arrested at the scene. They are still searching for a third possible suspect.