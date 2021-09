ENID, Okla. (KFOR) – Enid police arrested two men who they say stole nearly half a million dollars worth of building supplies from an Oklahoma Lowe’s.

Eduardo Pena and Pablo Marty

Eduardo Pena and Pablo Marty are suspected of stealing lumber, appliances and other materials with a combined value of about $450,000.

A huge haul of allegedly stolen lumber and other materials.

It was so much loot that it filled three flatbed trailers, taking 25 members of the Enid Police Department hours gather everything up in the sweltering heat.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.