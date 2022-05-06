OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Two men have been arrested for the murder of a man who was found dead in an Oklahoma City park.

On Aug. 27, 2021, Oklahoma City police received a call about a man’s body in a grassy area behind McCracken park, near SE 64th and Byers.

When they arrived at the scene, authorities found the body of 36-year-old Antonio Walker.

Officials say he had injuries consistent with a homicide.

Nearly nine months after the murder, officials say they have made two arrests in the case.

Joseph Jerome Bilodeau Oklahoma County Jail

Oklahoma City police arrested 24-year-old Joseph Jerome Bilodeau on complaints of first-degree murder and robbery with a firearm.

Soliahs Aren Moore Oklahoma County Jail

Authorities also arrested 22-year-old Soliahs Aren Moore on complaints of first-degree murder and robbery with a firearm.

So far, no other details have been released in the case.