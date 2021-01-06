2 arrested following gunfight that resulted in Idabel woman’s death

IDABEL, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation agents arrested two men who are accused of causing the death of a woman who became caught up in the crossfire of their gunfight at a local park.

William Wright, 23, and Jordan Bryant, 25, were both arrested in connection with the death of Stephanie Iglehart on Jan. 4, according to an OSBI news release.

Idabel Police Department officials requested OSBI assistance following Iglehart’s death.

Iglehart was shot at Booker T. Washington Park.

Wright went to the park with Iglehart, his girlfriend, to fight Bryant, according to the news release.

“Iglehart and Bryant had been arguing on social media because Iglehart believed that Bryant had stolen from her house,” the news release states.

An altercation occurred at the park and Wright and Bryant began shooting at each other, wounding Iglehart, who was caught in the crossfire, according to the news release.

Iglehart was taken to McCurtain Memorial Hospital, where she died, the news release states.

Wright and Bryant were both booked into the McCurtain County Detention Center. The charges against them will be determined by the District Attorney’s Office.