2 arrested for deadly shooting in northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say two people are in custody after a deadly shooting near an Oklahoma City bar.

Around 1:30 a.m. on April 10, officers were called to a reported shooting in the parking lot near N.W. 50th and Classen Circle.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found 22-year-old Kelly Lucio dead from a gunshot wound.

Investigators also found a 44-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was rushed to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

On Thursday morning, officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department announced that two people have been arrested for the crime.

Authorities arrested 32-year-old Emilio Ybarra and 31-year-old Ashley Perez.

Both are facing charges of first-degree murder and three counts of assault with a deadly weapon.

So far, a motive for the shooting has not been released.