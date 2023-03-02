OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Two people have been arrested in the case of a man missing since January 2021.

According to Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, Jason Dean Cornett and Elizabeth Dee Cornett were arrested Wednesday by the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office in connection to the murder of David Orr.

Jason Dean Cornett. Image courtesy OSBI. Elizabeth Dee Cornett. Image courtesy OSBI.

Officials say Orr was last heard from on January 16, 2021, while he was staying with the Cornetts at their home in McLoud.

A day later, Elizabeth Cornett was seen on surveillance video using Orr’s food stamp card at a grocery store.

David Orr.

OSBI says in March 2021, a search warrant was served at the home by OSCO and the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office where investigators searched for Orr’s remains, but nothing was discovered.

In November 2021, investigators questioned a subject in federal custody who claimed Orr was murdered in a bedroom at the Cornett’s house and then burned in a metal box in the backyard. The subject then told investigators that the box was taken to a property on ‘R’ Road in Edmond.

According to the OSBI, on November 4, 2021, a second search warrant was conducted for the Cornett’s residence where investigators found blood in a bedroom and buccal swabs were taken. After testing the DNA from the swabs, on May 24, 2021, the OSBI lab told investigators the swabs matched Orr’s DNA.

Both Cornetts were taken to the Oklahoma County Detention Center Wednesday afternoon, but have since been moved to the Pottawatomie County Jail.

Officials say Jason Cornett is being held without bail and Elizabeth Cornett has a $200,000 bond.

Investigators say they believe more arrests will be made.