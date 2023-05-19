Drugs and firearm found in car. Image courtesy Cleveland Co. Sheriff’s Office.

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Cleveland County deputies arrested two people Friday morning after discovering they had drugs and a firearm in their vehicle.

According to the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were conducting a traffic stop around 2:30 a.m. Friday morning when they found a firearm, fentanyl and methamphetamine in the car.

Officials say 33-year-old Andrew Hinkle and 25-year-old Talia Calvillo were arrested at the scene following the traffic stop.

Andrew Hinkle. Image courtesy Cleveland Co. Sheriff’s Office. Talia Calvillo. Image courtesy Cleveland Co. Sheriff’s Office.

No other information has been released at this time.