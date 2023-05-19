CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Cleveland County deputies arrested two people Friday morning after discovering they had drugs and a firearm in their vehicle.
According to the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were conducting a traffic stop around 2:30 a.m. Friday morning when they found a firearm, fentanyl and methamphetamine in the car.
Officials say 33-year-old Andrew Hinkle and 25-year-old Talia Calvillo were arrested at the scene following the traffic stop.
No other information has been released at this time.