OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Two art exhibitions are coming to the OKC Museum of Art (OKCMOA) this weekend to showcase black history.

The exhibitions include Fighters for Freedom: William H. Johnson Picturing Justice and Art and Activism at Tougaloo College. The exhibitions are to pay tribute to black activists, scientists, teachers and world leaders.

Both exhibitions will be open from February 18, 2023 – May 14, 2023, according to the Museum.

OKCMOA says a drop-in art session will also be offered this weekend that focuses on abstract texture paintings from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $14.95 per person and children are free.

For more information, visit OKCMOA.com.