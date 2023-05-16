CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – In two days, investigators seized two different sets of drugs they believe were intended to be brought into a prison in Lexington.

“This is something that just can’t happen, you’re talking about trying to bring drugs inside of a prison,” said Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office spokesman, Hunter McKee. “It’s dangerous… We’ve got to do everything in our power to stop it.”

McKee told KFOR investigators are still trying to figure out if the two incidents outside of the Lexington Assessment and Reception Center are related.

The first happened on Thursday, May 11 when an employee spotted someone throwing something over the perimeter’s fence.

“People inside of the prison actually saw three individuals outside of the prison trying to throw what looked like bags over the prison walls,” said McKee. “Deputy Patrick Sheriff located their vehicle, stopped them and arrested three people that were inside.”

Andrew Beckton, Sarah Aulner and Chase Burge are all facing a felony charge for conspiracy to bring contraband into a penal institution, according to the Oklahoma State Courts Network.

Andrew Beckton. Image courtesy Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office. Sarah Aulner. Image courtesy Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office. Chase Burge. Image courtesy Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office.

McKee says a white laundry bag, containing marijuana and other paraphernalia, was confiscated from the trio. Court records say four phones were seized as well.

According to the documents “these items are often used or sold within the prison by inmates to make money.”

“The second case that recently happened on Friday, we’re still trying to find who was involved,” said McKee.

On March 12, someone who lives in the area saw two “suspicious backpacks” lying nearby the prison and alerted authorities.

According to the CCSO, 1,456 grams of marijuana, boxes of rolling papers, and six cellphones were among the items found inside.

Drugs found outside the Lexington Assessment and Reception Center. Image courtesy Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office.

Drugs found outside the Lexington Assessment and Reception Center. Image courtesy Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office.

Drugs found outside the Lexington Assessment and Reception Center. Image courtesy Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office.

Drugs found outside the Lexington Assessment and Reception Center. Image courtesy Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office.

“Our investigators looked into it and they found that these bags, these drugs were intended to go inside of the prison, inside the walls,” said McKee. “Luckily, they were caught before that transpired.”

He said they’re still trying to track down who’s responsible for placing the bags there. Anyone with information is asked to contact the CCSO at (405) 701-8888.