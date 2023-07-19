VINITA, Okla. (KFOR) – Big things are coming to northeast Oklahoma! American Heartland Theme Park and Resort will be a more than $2 billion theme park and resort just west of Grand Lake on Route 66.

In addition to the park and resort scheduled to open in 2026, there will also be a large-scale RV park with cabins scheduled to open in the spring of 2025.

“We are thrilled to make Oklahoma the home of American Heartland Theme Park and Resort,” American Heartland CEO Larry Wilhite said. “At the crossroads of the heartland, Oklahoma is an attractive location for a family entertainment destination. The state’s business-friendly approach and innovative partnership efforts have helped make this possible. We look forward to bringing unforgettable generational experiences to Oklahoma.”

American Heartland will be a 1,000-acre development with a 125-acre theme park, which is comparable to the size of Magic Kingdom and Disneyland.

Image courtesy American Heartland Theme Park and Resort.

The development will also include a 300-room hotel and modern indoor water park.

“Oklahoma is excited to welcome American Heartland Theme Park and Resort,” Rep. Rusty Cornwell, R-Vinita, said. “Located on historic Route 66 just west of Grand Lake, the development will attract visitors from around the world to experience and celebrate the rich cultures and hometown values America has to offer.”

The park will feature six Americana-themed lands: Great Plains, Bayou Bay, Big Timber Falls, Stony Point Harbor, Liberty Village and Electropolis – with rides, live shows, family attractions, waterways as well as food and beverage offerings.

“There’s no better place to represent the heart of America than northeast Oklahoma. This $2 billion investment in our state will create more than 4,000 jobs and introduce a new category of entertainment to the region, and its long-term economic impact will be transformative,” said Sen. Micheal Bergstrom, R-Adair. “Tourism is already one of Oklahoma’s top industries and this project will elevate our state even further. Since tourism is a doorway to economic development, American Heartland Theme Park and Resort will draw new businesses not only to the surrounding area but also throughout the region and state.”

The adjacent 320-acre Three Ponies RV Park and Campground will be the largest campground in the central U.S. with 750 RV spaces and 300 cabins.

Image courtesy American Heartland Theme Park and Resort.

Three Ponies will also include a dinner theatre, amphitheater, swimming pool, clubhouse and more.

“We are pleased that American Heartland Theme Park and Resort has taken the first step and chosen Oklahoma to build a world-class entertainment destination,” said Hopper Smith, interim director of the Oklahoma Department of Commerce. “We look forward to assisting with this project as it develops.”

Officials say 4.9 million guests are anticipated annually.