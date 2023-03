OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma Highway Patrol and first responders are on scene of two accidents on I-40 near Banner Road.

According to officials, one accident involved a roll over vehicle going eastbound. The other involved a car off of the road going westbound.

Traffic on I-40 due to wrecks. Image KFOR.

Traffic is slowed going both ways as authorities work to clean up the accidents.

No other information is available at this time.