ENID, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities say two men are now facing murder charges related to an overdose death of an Enid man.

On Tuesday evening, detectives with the Enid Police Department served arrest warrants for 37-year-old Kenneth Tyrone Sanders, Jr. and 26-year-old Gage Alexander Huffman.

Officials say the arrests are the result of an eight-month long investigation.

On Oct. 20, 2021, officers were called to a home in the 400 block of W. York and found 46-year-old Eric Lee Houston dead in a detached garage.

Investigators discovered drug paraphernalia consistent with the use of fentanyl at the scene.

Houston’s fiancée told detectives that Houston had met with Gage Huffman to purchase counterfeit M-30 tablets containing fentanyl. Officials say Huffman purchased the tablets from Sanders.

“It is impossible to distinguish between counterfeit or authentic prescription drugs when buying them on the street, the consequences of taking these drugs outside the direction of a medical professional has proven to be deadly time and time again,” said Eduardo A. Chavez, Special Agent in Charge of the DEA Dallas/Oklahoma. “Today, Mr. Sanders and Mr. Huffman are being held responsible for their actions. Fentanyl is poisoning our streets and the DEA will never cease its efforts to remove these drugs from the streets of Oklahoma.”

Huffman and Sanders were arrested on charges of first-degree murder.