2 children, 1 adult die in vehicle crash in Central Oklahoma

KINGFISHER COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Two children and an adult driver all died from injuries they suffered when their vehicle was hit by a semi-truck that swerved to avoid hitting a tractor on a highway in Kingfisher County.

Sergio Adrian Lopez Garcia, 33, of Okeene, Okla., and his 11-year-old male and six-year-old female passengers died in the crash that occurred at 10:01 p.m. Thursday on Oklahoma Highway 51, 15.4 miles west of Hennessey, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

OHP officials said a 19-year-old man was driving a 1989 John Deere 8760 tractor east in the south ditch of Highway 51.

A 2015 Peterbilt semi-truck driven by a 58-year-old Texas man was heading east on Highway 51 and approached the rear of the tractor.

The semi-truck driver swerved left to avoid hitting the tractor and went into the westbound lane where the 2001 Ford Taurus driven by Garcia was traveling.

Garcia swerved to the right to avoid colliding with the semi-truck, but both Garcia’s vehicle and the semi-truck went into the north ditch and collided. He and the two children died at the scene.

The driver of the semi-truck was not injured.