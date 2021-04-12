2 children, 19-year-old killed in Payne County crash

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PERKINS, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities say two children and one man were killed in a horrific crash in Payne County.

Around 10:45 p.m. on Saturday, emergency crews were called to a crash along State Hwy 33 near Cottonwood Rd.

Officials with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol say a Hyundai sedan and a 2002 GMC SUV collided on the roadway.

Troopers with the OHP say a 4-year-old and a 7-year-old in the Hyundai were pronounced dead at the scene. A 21-year-old man, a 20-year-old female, and a 3-year-old child were rushed to the hospital with extensive injuries.

Also, officials say the 19-year-old female driver of the SUV was also rushed to the hospital in critical condition. However, her passenger, 19-year-old Braden O’Rourke, was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this point, troopers say they are still investigating exactly what happened and what caused the crash.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Latest News

More News

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Popular

Follow @KFOR on Twitter

Border Report

More Border Report