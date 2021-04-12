2 children, 19-year-old killed in Payne County crash

PERKINS, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities say two children and one man were killed in a horrific crash in Payne County.

Around 10:45 p.m. on Saturday, emergency crews were called to a crash along State Hwy 33 near Cottonwood Rd.

Officials with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol say a Hyundai sedan and a 2002 GMC SUV collided on the roadway.

Troopers with the OHP say a 4-year-old and a 7-year-old in the Hyundai were pronounced dead at the scene. A 21-year-old man, a 20-year-old female, and a 3-year-old child were rushed to the hospital with extensive injuries.

Also, officials say the 19-year-old female driver of the SUV was also rushed to the hospital in critical condition. However, her passenger, 19-year-old Braden O’Rourke, was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this point, troopers say they are still investigating exactly what happened and what caused the crash.