2 children, 2 women die in vehicle collision in Oklahoma, 3 other children suffer multiple injuries

OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Two women and two children died in a Friday night vehicle collision that also caused extensive injuries to three other children.

Charlsee Eberly, 30, of Miami, Okla., Kaitlyn Kibel, 28, of Quapaw, Okla., a seven-year-old girl from Miami and 10-year-old boy from Quapaw, Okla., all died from injuries suffered in the crash, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol news release.

The crash occurred at approximately 8:39 p.m. on U.S. 69 near North South 630 Road, about 3 1/2 miles north of Quapaw.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. No details on what led to the crash were provided. The news release did state that it was raining at the time of the crash.

Eberly was the driver of a 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix and Kibel was the driver of a 2016 Nissan Rogue, according to the news release.

There were no passengers in Eberly’s vehicle. There were five passengers in Kibel’s vehicle, all children.

A three-year-old boy from Miami, a seven-year-old boy from Quapaw and an eight-year-old boy from Miami all suffered head, arm, leg and internal and external torso injuries. They are all listed as “stable” at Freeman Memorial Hospital in Joplin, Mo., according to the news release.

The seven-year-old girl died at Freeman Memorial Hospital shortly after arriving. The other three deceased victims died at the scene of the crash.