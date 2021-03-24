2 City Council members pursue early expiration of Oklahoma City’s face mask mandate; fellow council member blasts proposal

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Two members of Oklahoma City’s City Council proposed an early expiration of the city’s face mask ordinance, but another council member is blasting both the proposal and how it was brought to her attention.

Councilman Todd Shore, Ward 4, and Councilman Mark Stonecipher, Ward 8, jointly proposed an ordinance amendment for the mask ordinance to expire on March 31, a City of Oklahoma City news release issued Wednesday states.

The City Council voted just three weeks ago on March 2 to extend the city’s mask ordinance in indoor public places until April 30.

Both Shore and Stoneciper say that the ordinance should expire early because of decreases in new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

The news release says that COVID-related hospitalizations and new cases are about half of what they were when the mask ordinance was approved in July, and that test positivity rates have been below five percent for the last two weeks.

New cases in Oklahoma were as low as 283 in early July, but as high as 1401 by the end of that month. New cases hit 993 in the middle of July and continued to rise from there.

Via Pexels

Hospitalizations in early July were in the 300 range, but were in the 600 range from the middle of July to the end of that month.

Oklahoma State Department of Health officials released COVID-19 data on Wednesday, March 24, which shows 501 new cases and 240 COVID-related hospitalizations in the state.

Data released on Tuesday showed 184 new cases and 216 COVID hospitalizations.

The following quote from Stonecipher, lauding the decreased numbers, was in the news release:

“Because of their vigilance in complying with health recommendations, as well as the work of our health community and their partners in getting the vaccine distributed, we have now seen a significant decrease in COVID-19 cases in our great city,” said Stonecipher. “This proposal to end the ordinance is being guided by the decrease in infections we have seen. When we put the original mask mandate in place, we did so because test positivity was over 5%. We have now been below that for two weeks, and we are down to 10 cases per 100,000 people. While people and businesses are certainly free to continue their own safety practices, including wearing or requiring masks, we are to a point where a governmental mask mandate is no longer necessary. I will still encourage folks to practice good hygiene by washing their hands regularly, wearing masks where appropriate, and practicing social distancing.”

But then the news release quoted Stonecipher as saying he has “never been a fan of the mask ordinance.”

“But I have stood by the rest of the Council once a majority had voted to implement and extend it. I have always supported the emergency clause so the will of the council could take effect immediately. My hope is that the rest of the Council will follow our lead and will join with the majority to pass the emergency clause,” he said.

City officials issued the news release at 5:09 p.m. Wednesday, and then at 5:10 p.m., announced the proposal on Twitter.

Councilwoman JoBeth Hamon, Ward 6, took issue with the Twitter announcement, saying it was the first she heard of the proposal and saying that Shore’s and Stonecipher’s proposal goes against all public health recommendations concerning face masks.

“Ending what is the City’s support and mandate of this practice before we reach higher vaccination numbers is irresponsible,” Hamon said.

Councilwoman JoBeth Hamon’s Twitter thread about the proposal and its announcement.

OSDH reports that 504,369 people in Oklahoma have completed their COVID-19 vaccine series.

Health experts say while COVID-19 numbers might be down, that doesn’t mean they won’t go back up.

Centers for Disease Control and Management Director Rochelle Walensky expressed strong concern earlier this month about states rolling back face mask mandates.

“I am really worried about reports that more states are rolling back the exact public health measures we have recommended to protect people from Covid-19,” Walensky said during a daily White House COVID-19 briefing. “Please hear me clearly, at this level of cases with variants spreading, we stand to completely lose the hard earned ground we have gained.”

Dr. Dale Bratzler, OU Health Enterprise Chief Quality Officer, spoke to KFOR in February, expressing concern about a rise in COVID-19 variants.

“There have been a number of studies now showing that there are a lot of strains of the COVID-19 virus that are going across the United States,” Bratzler said. “Some people are calling these the U.S. variants.”

The proposal will be considered during next Tuesday’s City Council meeting.

Continued Coronavirus Coverage