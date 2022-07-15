WEATHERFORD, Okla. (KFOR) – Remote Area Medical (RAM) will hold a free, two-day clinic July 16-17 at the Pioneer Cellular Event Center in Weatherford for Oklahomans in need of dental, vision and medical care.

All RAM services are free, on a first-come, first-served basis and no ID is required.

The patient parking lot will open no later than 11:59 p.m. on Friday, July 15, and remain open for the duration of the clinic. Clinic doors open at 6 a.m.

Once in the parking lot, patients will receive additional information regarding clinic opening processes and next steps.

Those attending will be required to wear a face covering and must undergo a COVID-19 screening before entering the clinic.

All patients attending the clinic can receive medical services, but due to time constraints, patients should be prepared to choose between dental and vision services.

Services available at the free RAM clinic include dental cleanings, dental fillings, dental extractions, dental X-rays, eye exams, glaucoma testing, eyeglass prescriptions, eyeglasses made on-site, women’s health exams and general medical exams.

Antibody testing and free, take-home colon cancer screening test kits will also be available.

For more information, to donate or to volunteer, please visit RAM’s website or call 865-579-1530.