2 dead, 1 officer injured after shooting in Anadarko

ANADARKO, Okla. (KFOR) – Two people are dead and a police officer is injured after an early morning shooting in Anadarko.  

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says it happened just after 1 a.m. on Monday as officers were responding to a reported overdose.  

The OSBI says police were working to revive the overdose victim when another person allegedly pulled out a gun and started shooting.  

“When they responded there, they were performing life-saving measures on the subject that had overdosed when another subject pulled out a gun and engaged in gunfire with officers,” said Captain Beth Green, with the OSBI.  

25-year-old Silas Lambert was then shot by police and was taken to the hospital. He later died at the hospital.  

The officer’s injuries were not life-threatening, and he is expected to be OK.  

“The OSBI was requested to conduct the officer-involved shooting investigation. Once we have completed our investigation, all reports will be forwarded to the district attorney’s office who will make a determination on what, if any, charges need to be filed,” said Green.  

