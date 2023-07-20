WASHINGTON COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Two teens have died and three adults have been injured following a vehicle accident in Washington County.

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the accident happened near Ochelata, Oklahoma, around 5:29 a.m. on Wednesday.

OHP says a 23-year-old passenger received minor injuries and two 20-year-old passengers were taken to nearby hospitals in critical condition.

A 16-year-old passenger and 17-year-old passenger were pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.