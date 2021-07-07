2 dead in NW Oklahoma City shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Multiple shots rang out from a Northwest Oklahoma City apartment complex, Wednesday night. Now there are two people dead.

Witnesses say they initially thought they heard fireworks but soon realized it was something far more deadly.

“We [have] two deceased victims,“ said Sgt. Rob Robertson of the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Officials confirmed two are dead at the apartment complex.

Just before 7 p.m. Wednesday night, police received a “shots fired” call from the Arden Apartments, located near Hefner and Western.

Oklahoma City police at the scene of a double homicide.

Officials say once they arrived, they quickly set up a perimeter and found two victims dead, one inside an apartment unit, another laying outside.

Police say they are canvasing the area. They are looking for possible surveillance video and have detained multiple witness.

As of right now, no arrests have been made.

Police are not releasing any information on weapons, but a resident of a house that backs up to the complex says he heard multiple shots fired.

“I heard screaming and I thought it was fireworks, you know, kids playing with fireworks; and I hear a gunshot go off, then it pauses, then I hear five more shots go off. I knew it wasn’t fireworks because they were, like, kinda spaced out,” said witness Nasir Moss.

That witness told us his mother saw one of the victims on the ground. Moss says unfortunately hearing gunfire is far to common of an occurrence in this area.