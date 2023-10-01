OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Two Drumright students died after an ATV crash outside the city limits Saturday night.

Raeleigh Dennis and Heather Johnson were in the 10th grade at Drumright High School.

Both of the teens were athletes and took part in EPOS Sports Experience.

The organization posted on social media a remembrance of the girls writing “Their presence at camp touched our hears and they will always hold a special place in our memories.”

“We cannot thank everyone enough for all the prayers, and outpouring of support and love to our students, faculty, families, and community. A special thank you to our local pastors and surrounding school districts who have offered their services to our students during our time of healing.” Drumright Public Schools