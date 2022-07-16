MCCLAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Two Edmond residents are in critical condition after a vehicle crash in McClain County on Friday.

The crash occurred at approximately 8:27 a.m. on Interstate 35 North, at mile marker 92, in Purcell, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials.

A 2017 Chevrolet Cruz was heading north on I-35 when it went off the right side of the road and hit a grass embankment, according to OHP officials.

The two passengers in the vehicle, a 22-year-old man and a 25-year-old man, both of Edmond, both suffered major head and internal torso injuries.

The 22 year old was flown by medical helicopter to the University of Oklahoma Medical Center in Oklahoma City. The 25 year old was transported to Purcell Municipal Hospital and later flown to OU Medical Center.

Both were admitted into the hospital in critical condition, according to OHP officials.

The driver, a 24-year-old man from Edmond, was treated at Purcell Municipal Hospital and later released.

OHP officials said the driver was wearing a seatbelt, but the two passengers were not.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.