2 ex-Oklahoma County jail employees charged with felonies

Oklahoma County Detention Center

Oklahoma County Detention Center

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Two former employees of the Oklahoma County Jail are facing felony charges in separate cases, both accused of allowing inmates to severely injure each other.

Michael Thomas Hughes is charged in Oklahoma County District Court with one count of felony assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, following the Dec. 3 beating of an inmate at the hands of 11 other inmates.

In a separate case this week, Martin Jacobs was charged in Oklahoma County District Court with one count of willful neglect to perform a duty of public trust or employment.

Court records don’t indicate whether Jacobs or Hughes have an attorney who could speak on their behalf.

The Oklahoma County Detention Center sent KFOR the following statement:

Any time we suspect an employee has engaged in wrongdoing, we immediately conduct an investigation. If the results of the investigation indicate a crime was committed, we present those findings to the district attorney’s office for criminal charges.

We have zero tolerance for abuse or neglect of detainees. We take swift, severe, and consistent action anytime an employee violates the law.  Neither individual charged is employed by the Oklahoma County Detention Center.

Jessica Brown, M.J.
Communications Director, OCDC

