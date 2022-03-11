JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (KFOR) – Officials say two Florida fugitives wanted on sexual battery charges have been arrested in Oklahoma.

According to the U.S. Marshals, 68-year-old Jerome Techendorf was arrested in Newalla and 85-year-old Vernon Williamson was arrested in Ardmore on charges of Capital Sexual Battery stemming from a Florida investigation.

Jerome Teschendorf

Vernon Williamson

In September 2020, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Special Assault Unit received a tip regarding possible sexual abuse occurring within the Jacksonville Assembly of the Body of Christ Church.

The investigation revealed both long-term sexual and physical abuse of minors in the church spanning a period of over thirty years.

As a result of the investigation, on Wednesday, March 09, 2022, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office served both a search warrant of the church and an arrest warrant for the Pastor, 78-year-old Paul Dyal.

Courtesy: Jacksonville County Sheriff’s Office

That same day, Oklahoma officials served arrest warrants for Techendorf and Williamson.

“It should be noted that through the course of the investigation we have identified and spoken to numerous victims and witnesses,” said the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. “As a result, Investigators believe there are additional suspects involved in the reported crimes.”

If you feel that you have information regarding these incidents, contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS(8477).