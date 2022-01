OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Two people are receiving hospital treatment following an explosion at an oil site owned by Devon Energy.

The explosion occurred Monday, four miles west of Okarche.

KFOR has since learned the site is owned by Devon Energy

An explosion at an oil site in Okarche.

Devon officials say two contractors were cleaning equipment not in use for production when a fire ignited.

The cause of that fire is still under investigation.

The condition of the two workers is unknown.