2 gas line fires, 2 states, minutes apart, are not connected

OKLAHOMA/ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — There were two natural gas line fires in the last 24 hours in neighboring states — Fort Smith, Arkansas, and Piedmont, Oklahoma.

The locations are about 230 miles apart.

“There is no evidence or indication at this time of a connection to a similar event in Oklahoma last night,” said Arkansas Oklahoma Gas Senior Director, Sustainability & Corporate Affairs Lizzy Reinholt.

Wednesday, September 16, around 9:30 p.m. a fire involving a valve on a 12-inch natural gas transmission line, caught fire at Massard Road and Zero Street in Fort Smith. This location is near the First National Bank.

As late as 11 p.m., AOG was on-site to make sure “lines are shut off and stabilized.” Fort Smith fire crew worked to extinguish the large blaze.

Shortly before 9 p.m., in Piedmont, a 10-inch natural gas transmission line exploded in a rural area near NW 248 and Piedmont Road triggering a massive fire, according to law enforcement.

There were no injuries reported at either location, according to law enforcement agencies.

AOG STATEMENT

“Last night a fire occurred at one of AOG’s interconnect stations near the intersection of Massard Road and Zero Road in Fort Smith. AOG crews were quickly dispatched to the scene to assess the situation and make necessary repairs. We are grateful for the quick response from the Fort Smith Fire and Police Departments last night as they worked to limit the spread of the fire. Because of their leadership and coordination, we were all able to work together to protect public safety and address this situation. At AOG the safety of our customers, community, and team members is our top priority. Fortunately, there were no injuries in last night’s fire and relatively minor damage to property. We are coordinating closely with the local police and fire department as well as the Arkansas Public Service Commission and will conduct a thorough investigation into what caused the fire.”

