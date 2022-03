JONES, Okla. (KFOR) – Two teenage girls were injured in an ATV rollover crash in Jones Wednesday afternoon.

The four-wheeler rolled over at Spencer Jones Road and 63rd shortly before 3:45 p.m.

One girl’s leg was pinned under the ATV. Police and fire department personnel arrived at the scene and lifted the ATV, freeing her leg.

Two girls were injured in an ATV rollover in Jones.

Both girls appear to have suffered leg injuries.

An ambulance was called to the scene.

No further details were provided.