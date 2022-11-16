OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Two historic buildings in downtown Oklahoma City will soon become one.

The Tradesmen National Bank building at 101 N. Broadway, and the Medical Arts building at 100 Park Ave, will undergo a $60 million renovation by Gardner Tanenbaum Holdings to become “The Harlow”.

The Harlow will make 265 residential units and more than 4300 square feet of restaurant and retail space available for the downtown OKC area.

“This type of development is precisely what downtown Oklahoma City needs right now,” said Dick Tanenbaum, founder of GTH. “Demand for residential rental property is at an all-time high and Oklahomans deserve luxury living at a competitive price. We are taking more than 200,000 square feet of unused office space in downtown Oklahoma City and converting it to housing for people who live and work in the city. Rents will start under $900 which, considering the convenience and the amenities we will offer, is probably the best value in the country right now.”

Built in 1921, the Tradesman National Bank stands at ten stories high and has almost 101,000 square feet of space. The Medical Arts building was constructed in 1924, is 12 stories high, and has around 101,000 square feet of space.

“None of us were here to experience the roaring 20’s – but these buildings were. Bringing them back with a classic design – wow, the future residents will have a one-of-a-kind spectacular living experience.” said Tanenbaum.

The Harlow will also re-open The Underground pedestrian tunnels between the Medical Arts building and the First National Center.

“Activating that corridor will bring new business flooding into the OKC Underground,” Tanenbaum said. “It will offer unfettered access for retailers to reach the influx of new business and residential customers in both buildings. Residents at The Harlow will also have free access to workspaces, we’ll have a movie theater, we’ll have conference rooms, a bar & lounge, even a pet spa. We are putting in pickleball and racquetball courts. It will be like a little city within our big city where everyone is welcome. Whether you’re single, you have a family, if you’re retired, this is an exciting time to live and work in downtown Oklahoma City.”

According to officials, the apartments will include studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom units. Rent will start at $860 and should average $1045 per month.

Construction is estimated to begin in March 2023.

