OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Two people were injured after their car overturned on Lake Hefner Parkway in Oklahoma City Friday night.

The car landed upside-down in a ditch near some water along the on-ramp to Lake Hefner Parkway in the southbound lanes. Those lanes remained closed as of 10 p.m.

A woman who was a passenger in the vehicle was ejected during the crash. She was rushed to a hospital.

The driver was also taken to the hospital.

Officials have not provided information on their condition.