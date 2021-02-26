2 injured after carjacking suspect crashes truck into gas station

YUKON, Okla. (KFOR) – Witnesses are still reeling after watching a man drive a pickup into a convenience store early Friday morning.

“Pedal to the metal, straight at me when I was walking out the door,” said Callie Smith.

It was a frightening start to the day for Smith.

This was her first time at the Casey’s General Store off Route 66 and Sara Road.

“A gentleman was pumping his gas and some lunatic jumps in his vehicle and like takes off,” she said.

Police say the man behind the wheel was Kenneth Fuller.

He stole a red pick-up from a man who was filling up his gas tank.

“There was a struggle inside the vehicle between the suspect and the victim,” said Sgt. Megan Morgan with OKCPD.

Kenneth Fuller

Police say the victim tried to hang on to the truck but was dragged several feet before eventually letting go.

His family tells us he was taken to the hospital with leg injuries.

After the victim let go, Fuller crashed into three cars parked in front of the store, and then drove the pickup straight into the front doors.

“It was really loud – it wasn’t one crunch, it was like three, and then the front door of the Casey’s,” said Smith.

Smith’s car was one of them.

Fuller hit another woman along the way, but fortunately, she only suffered minor injuries.

Fuller got out of the pickup and tried to steal a delivery truck parked at the store, but when he couldn’t get in, he took off running down the road.

That’s where police found him and handcuffed him.

Smith says luckily the store was empty.

“It was dead inside – it was just the employees and then the person that got hit and that’s it,” said Smith.

She’s glad this didn’t end worse.

“I’m just glad I didn’t get hit, and I’m glad no one was like severely injured,” she said.