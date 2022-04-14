OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Two people were injured in a natural gas explosion that filled the sky with flame near Lake Stanley Draper in Oklahoma City on Thursday.

The explosion occurred just after 2 p.m.

Chopper 4 was in the sky capturing footage of flames shooting into the air.

A natural gas explosion in Oklahoma City.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department says five people were working at the scene when the explosion occurred. Two suffered injuries and were taken to a hospital.

The explosion ignited a grassfire that burned 10 acres surrounding the site. The grassfire was brought under control within an hour.

Investigators do not yet know what caused the explosion.