OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Two people were injured in a natural gas explosion that filled the sky with flame near Lake Stanley Draper in Oklahoma City on Thursday.
The explosion occurred just after 2 p.m.
Chopper 4 was in the sky capturing footage of flames shooting into the air.
The Oklahoma City Fire Department says five people were working at the scene when the explosion occurred. Two suffered injuries and were taken to a hospital.
The explosion ignited a grassfire that burned 10 acres surrounding the site. The grassfire was brought under control within an hour.
Investigators do not yet know what caused the explosion.