BLAINE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A man and a 14 year old were injured in an apparent car surfing incident.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers said both were riding on top of an SUV on a rural road near Canton in Blaine County, early Wednesday morning.

The driver made a sharp u-turn, throwing the man and the teen from the top of the SUV, according to OHP.

Both were driven to a hospital. They were later listed as stable.