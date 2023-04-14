BLANCHARD, Okla. (KFOR) – The tragic killing of a Blanchard mother has left two young children without both of their parents.

On Saturday, April 8, Ashley Pffannenstiel was shot and killed by her own husband, Kondrad.

“She was my best friend. We were inseparable,” said Kristy McKinney, Ashley’s sister. “No one could have ever seen this coming.”

Kondrad also shot a police officer, before eventually turning the gun on himself.

“Ultimately, the suspect is deceased from a self-inflicted gunshot wound,” said Bryan Murrell, a captain with McClain County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday. “This is a tragic situation out here.”

Murrell confirmed to KFOR that the injured officer is at home recovering and is in good spirits.

Photo’s courtesy of Kristy McKenny Photo’s courtesy of Kristy McKenny Photo’s courtesy of Kristy McKenny

However, Ashley didn’t survive, leaving behind her two children, 2-year-old Fallon and 5-month-old Karson. Konrad was the children’s father.

Photo’s courtesy of Kristy McKenny

The plan moving forward is for Kristy to become Fallon and Karson’s guardian.

“Everybody in our family loves those kids,” said McKinney. “We’re all just going to work together to make sure that they have the best life that we could possibly give them.”

The family’s lawyer, Kim Rennie, said a VPO was filed against Konrad within the last two weeks, but ultimately was never served.

“He had been notified that a protective order had been filed,” said Rennie. “He had not followed through with turning in his guns, which are required by the protective order laws in the state of Oklahoma, and obviously did not respect the no contact order.”

The family told KFOR Konrad suffered from mental health problems. They hope sharing their horrific tragedy will serve as a powerful reminder for people to take these types of issues seriously.

“Don’t downplay it,” said McKinney. “There were things that could have been done to help him.”

This hardship has also come with significant legal expenses for the family. Here’s the link to their Go Fund Me page to help with those, along with the costs for Ashley’s funeral and taking care of the children.