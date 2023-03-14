DEWEY COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Troopers in Dewey County are investigating a deadly crash that killed two people and critically injured another.

Around 2 p.m. on March 13, emergency crews were called to an accident along US-270, just northwest of Oakwood in Dewey County.

Investigators say a 2016 International semi-truck, driven by 29-year-old Kordan Sandridge, was heading northbound on US-270 when it went left of the center for an unknown reason.

It then hit a 1999 Peterbilt semi-truck, driven by 39-year-old Martin Rodriguez-Rojo, head-on in the southbound lane.

As a result of the crash, the Peterbilt semi-truck rolled and left the road, while a 2012 Ecoline also left the road to avoid the collision.

Investigators say the drivers of both semi-trucks, Sandridge and Rodriguez-Rojo, were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

A passenger in the 2016 semi-truck was flown to an Oklahoma City hospital in critical condition.

At this point, troopers are still trying to figure out what caused the crash.