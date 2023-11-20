TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – The Tulsa Police Department says two people were killed and three others were injured after a shooting at a family gathering over the weekend.

Just before 2 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to a home near E Woodrow St. and N Marion Ave. for reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers discovered five victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Officials say 16-year-old Tyrell Junior died at the scene and 40-year-old Adam Balance died at the hospital. Three other victims, a 20-year-old male, and 18-year-old male, and a 15-year-old male were transported to local hospitals for treatment.

The Tulsa Police Department says a dispute arose at the family gathering between Junior and another guest.

The fight escalated and Balance, armed with a semi-automatic rifle, asked Junior and his friends, who were also armed, to leave.

Once outside, gunfire was exchanged between Balance and Junior.

Junior was shot and killed. Balance was also hit by gunfire, then fell and dropped his rifle.

Balance’s 20-year-old son picked up his father’s rifle and exchanged gunfire with the 15-year-old. Both were hit by gunfire.

Multiple people were injured by the gunfight:

20-year-old male – Struck in leg and hip

18-year-old male – Struck and may have paralysis

15-year-old male – Struck and in critical condition

It is unclear at this time how the 18-year-old was involved.

This is an ongoing investigation, and additional details will be released as they become available. Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.