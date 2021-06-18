2 killed in head-on crash in Duncan

DUNCAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol are investigating a deadly crash that claimed the lives of two people.

Around 7:30 p.m. on June 17, emergency crews were called to a crash along US-81, south of Duncan.

Investigators say a 2006 Mini Cooper, driven by 20-year-old Kennedy Caldwell, and a 2002 Toyota Camry were heading northbound on US-81, while a 2005 Chevy Silverado was heading southbound.

According to the accident report, the Mini Cooper attempted to pass the Camry and hit the Silverado head-on. At that point, the Camry also hit the Mini Cooper.

Authorities say Caldwell and her passenger, 19-year-old Connor Slocum, were pronounced dead at the scene.

