2 men arrested one year after drive-by murder of 2-year-old metro toddler; family happy to finally be on the path toward justice

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The family of a 2-year-old Oklahoma City toddler who was killed during a drive-by shooting may finally get justice after the two men suspected of murdering her were arrested exactly one year from the day she was killed.

Riah Thomas was killed on Dec. 16, 2019. Her grandmother Chametra Baker-Thomas was injured during the drive-by shooting.

Riah Thomas

Oklahoma City Police Department officials told KFOR that two men were arrested on Wednesday, exactly one year from the day that Riah was killed.

Chris Jackson, who was Chametra’s neighbor when the shooting occurred, remembers that tragic day.

“They told us somebody had did a walk-by (shooting) in the house and had shot the baby and the grandma, and so they had the whole scene blocked off from there and they still didn’t find out who did it or nothing, and it’s been like a year…we still wondering why,” Jackson said.

Riah’s family were in agony for an entire year. Two questions ate away at Chametra Baker-Thomas: “Why?” and “Who?”

It was Dec. 16, 2019, just days before Christmas.

Riah Thomas was cuddled next to her grandma at their home near Northwest 104th and University when bullets were sprayed through their windows, killing Riah.

One year later, just moments after speaking with Chametra, Riah’s family finally received the answer to her 365-day question.

Riah’s posted the following on Facebook:



“And on the one year mark, I get the best news I could ever receive!!!!!! My daughter’s killers are found, warrants have been made and they already found 1…thank you Lord.”

Not one, but two suspects were in custody.

Twenty-four year old Muhammed Sanders and 22-year-old Brenton Parker are now booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center, accused of first-degree murder.

“I’m thankful for everyone that has been supporting us and that has been trying to help us get justice, and for the people that finally did come forward to help us get justice,” Riah’s mother said.

Riah’s family has since moved out of the home where the shooting occurred.

KFOR has not yet learned how police connected the two suspects to the case. We’re told more information will be released on Thursday.

Story by KFOR reporter Brittany Spears.