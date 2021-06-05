2 Midwest City men die in wrong-way head-on collision on I-40 in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Two Midwest City men died from injuries suffered in a two-vehicle head-on collision caused by one driving the wrong way on Interstate 40 in Oklahoma City, early Saturday morning.

Montrel Shipley, 91, and Paul Flemings, 45, were both pronounced dead on Interstate 40, near mile marker 166, in Oklahoma City, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol news release.

Shipley was driving a 2015 Dodge pickup. Flemings was driving a 2005 Suzuki SUV also occupied by a 33-year-old female passenger.

The Dodge pickup was traveling east on I-40 West and collided head-on with the Suzuki, which was heading west, at approximately 3:37 a.m.

Both Shipley and Flemings were pinned for approximately 45 minutes. Oklahoma City firefighters extricated them.

Flemings’ passenger was taken by ambulance to the University of Oklahoma Medical Center, where she is listed in fair condition with internal torso injuries.

The cause of the crash was listed as “traveling wrong way on a one-way road.”