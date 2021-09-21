$2 million Oklahoma Lottery Powerball ticket sold at Norman Walmart; $50k ticket sold at Broken Arrow Kum & Go

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Lottery says two Oklahomans won big yesterday through the Powerball drawing.

A $2 million winning Powerball ticket was sold Monday at the Walmart on Classen, just south of Highway 9 in Norman.

Additionally, a $50,000 winning Powerball ticket was purchased yesterday at Kum & Go in Broken Arrow.

The Norman winner is the 71st Oklahoma Lottery millionaire.

Powerball’s jackpot was not won on Monday and the total continues to climb. It is now at $490 million with an estimated cash value over $355 million.