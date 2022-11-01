OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Even though no one has been able to claim the massive Powerball jackpot, one Oklahoma City man has struck it rich.

Officials with the Oklahoma Lottery say a $2 million winning Powerball ticket was sold at a Homeland store, located at 7001 N.W. 122nd St. in Oklahoma City.

The lucky winner is a man named Ronald, who says he buys lottery tickets every once in a while but never expected to win.

The ticket was purchased for the Oct. 31 drawing when the jackpot reached $1 billion. There were no winning jackpot tickets sold for Monday’s drawing, so the jackpot has increased to $1.2 billion.

The next drawing will be Wednesday, Nov. 2.