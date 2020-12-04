2 more people charged with murder in connection with home invasion that resulted in woman’s death

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma County authorities have charged two more people with first-degree murder for the shooting death of an Oklahoma City woman during a home invasion.

Adonta Vataje Knight and Brittoni Nicole Conover are charged with murder for the death of 32-year-old Amanda Thompson on the night of Sept. 30.

District Court of Oklahoma County records show that Knight and Conover are charged with murder alongside two other suspects previously accused of the home invasion homicide – Joshua Driskell and Iris Alicia Viezcas.

Amanda Thompson

Police were called to a home near the 3100 block of Southwest 59th Street at around 11 p.m. on Sept. 30.

Officers learned that three suspects kicked in an apartment door and fired shots at the victims. Thompson was hit by gunfire and died at the scene.

Thompson was shot in the head. She died instantly, according to detectives.

A neighbor reported hearing around seven shots fired.

A witness inside the apartment fired at least one of the shots. Driskell was shot in the leg, taken to a hospital and later to the Oklahoma County Detention Center.

Police obtained surveillance video showing three people entering the apartment, opening fire and leaving in a dark SUV.

Driskell, Conover and Viezcas are currently in the Detention Center. Knight is currently an inmate at the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, where he is serving a sentence for kidnapping.

