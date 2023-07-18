OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Two cities in Oklahoma have made the list for best drivers in the country.

QuoteWizard’s “Best and Worst Drivers by City” report shows where each city ranks based on more than six million car insurance quotes from drivers in the 70 largest cities in the U.S.

These cites were then reviewed based on four factors to determine overall driver quality:

Speeding tickets

Citations, like running a red light or using a cellphone while driving

Accidents

DUIs

According to the report, Oklahoma City ranks #7 and Tulsa ranks #11 for best drivers in the U.S.

This comes after the State of Oklahoma ranked #4 among states for worst road rage in 2022 and a report that Oklahoma’s traffic deaths increased 14% from 2019-2022.

The report also shows that Detroit, MI is the city with the best drivers in America while Virginia Beach, VA is the city with the worst drivers.

For the full list of ranked cities, visit quotewizard.com.